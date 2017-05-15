Traffic starting to back up as overturned tractor-trailer blocks NB lanes of I-35 in southern JoCo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- Crews are busy Monday morning working to get a tractor-trailer back up after it rolled over along I-35 in southern Johnson County, Kan.

The crash occurred around 5:03 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 just past Sunflower Road near 199th.

The overturned tractor-trailer appeared to be blocking two lanes of traffic, which could pose a problem for the morning commute.

The tractor-trailer driver sustained moderate physical injuries.

FOX 4 will continue to monitor the crash scene and provide updates as they become available. We'll also have live looks on our newscasts until the scene is clear.