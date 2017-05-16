After hiding from camera for 7 months, former US women’s soccer star opens up about battle with brain tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former U.S. women's soccer star Lauren Holiday is opening up about her battle with a brain tumor.

Last year Holiday was diagnosed with a benign tumor, while she was six months pregnant.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist had the tumor, successfully removed in October, just one month after she gave birth to her daughter.

Sunday, Holiday posted a photo to her Instagram and called it a huge step.

She says she has been hiding from cameras after her surgery.

"I didn't want anyone to see my paralyzed face, my eye that is now crossed, the bald spots from radiation and my half shaved head," she said.

She said she posted the photo as a Mother's Day tribute, to the women in her life who give her strength.

Holiday played for FCKC from 2013 until her retirement in 2015.