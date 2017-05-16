After hiding from camera for 7 months, former US women’s soccer star opens up about battle with brain tumor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former U.S. women's soccer star Lauren Holiday is opening up about her battle with a brain tumor.
Last year Holiday was diagnosed with a benign tumor, while she was six months pregnant.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist had the tumor, successfully removed in October, just one month after she gave birth to her daughter.
Sunday, Holiday posted a photo to her Instagram and called it a huge step.
She says she has been hiding from cameras after her surgery.
"I didn't want anyone to see my paralyzed face, my eye that is now crossed, the bald spots from radiation and my half shaved head," she said.
She said she posted the photo as a Mother's Day tribute, to the women in her life who give her strength.
Holiday played for FCKC from 2013 until her retirement in 2015.
I have been hiding myself from a camera for the past 7 months. I didn't want anyone to see my paralyzed face, my eye that is now crossed, the bald spots from radiation & my half shaved head. Granted you can't see any of those things in this picture, just a patch...it's a huge step. Today reminded me just how incredibly strong women are. The resilience of our bodies, the power of our minds, the ability to put other humans fully before ourselves, our compassionate hearts but most of all our undying love for our families, our friends and our precious babies. I went through the day admiring women at church, at lunch and those just walking down the street. I am so proud to be a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a wife and most of all a mother. Happy Mother's Day to all the Mamas, Mamas-to-be and future mamas! You are beautiful. You are ridiculously strong. But most of all you are loved. So very loved. ❤️