Curiosity Cube sparks interest in science for kids across the metro

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- A local elementary school is expanding its learning from the classroom to the cube.

The Curiosity Cube is on a national tour, making several stops across the metro, starting today in Shawnee.

That's where FOX 4's Kerri Stowell was live with a look inside.

At Belmont Elementary School, the Curiosity Cube is calling the parking lot home for the day. You may be asking -- what is the Curiosity Cube?

It's a shipping container that's been transformed into a mobile science lab. It's full of interactive, hands-on lessons designed to spark scientific curiosity and passion.

The Curiosity Cube is an expansion of MilliporeSigma's Curiosity Labs.

MilliporeSigma is a global life science company with a campus in Lenexa.

The cube is on a national tour, aiming to reach more than 350,000 students.

"So we really just want to spark their curiosity at a young age, and maybe even just a little bit of interest within this, and maybe they're more interested in their science class next week or even later today, and then maybe they have interest later on in life and they could possibly go into a career into one of the STEMs," Kaely Zeiser, Curiosity Cube Coordinator, said.

The Curiosity Cube is on the move. It will leave here Tuesday afternoon, and make five more stops in the metro in the next two weeks.

The last will be at Union Station for Celebration at the Station on May 28.