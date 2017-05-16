× Statements from our elected officials on report that Pres. Trump leaked classified intelligence

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas)

(We have not received a comment yet.)

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas)

President Trump’s disclosure of sensitive information to the Russians regarding Syria is certain to raise questions from our friends and allies whose partnership is critical in order to protect American lives. While the President of the United States has the authority to declassify intelligence as he sees fit, these actions damage and distract from the important work the American people have entrusted their leaders to accomplish. The president and his administration must protect our national security by making certain sensitive information does not fall into the wrong hands.”

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Missouri)

This report that President Trump may have provided highly classified information to senior Russian officials is beyond disturbing. Congress must immediately be briefed on what, if anything, was provided to Russian senior officials, and whether it could impact the national security interest of the United States. Additionally, the seriousness of these allegations cannot be understated. It’s past time for an independent commission.

​Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri)

Getting intelligence on the activities of the Islamic State is essential to our national security and to the safety of Missouri’s families. And jeopardizing our allies and sources who are assisting us in this war against these terrorists is a grave error. A casual communication which could undermine our safety and our troops on the front line is not acceptable, so I agree with my Republicans colleagues that we need to know exactly what was said.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Missouri)

One of the lessons I’ve learned as a member of both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees is that sharing closely held information may provide a way for our adversaries to figure out how we got that information. One of the key principles of protecting sources and methods is to never share the information you get from those sources.