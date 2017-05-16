Gardening expert debunks popular myths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- We may be halfway through May, but it's not too late to start your garden.

Whether you're looking to grow your own herbs, fruits or vegetables, there's some general guidelines you'll want to follow to ensure the best quality. There's also some myths you'll want to leave behind this season.

Gardening experts at Deanna Rose Farmstead near 135th and Switzer say this is the perfect time of year to get started for the warm weather season.

Dennis Patton with the K-State Research and Extension suggests adding organic compost to clay-like soil to make the ground softer. He says gardeners should avoid adding sand to the soil because that will actually make it harder.

Patton also says adding Epsom salt to tomato plants won't prevent blossom-end rot in tomatoes because those plants are calcium deficient, Epsom salt contains magnesium.

If you live in Kansas, gardening experts say there are three growing seasons: cold, warm and fall. During the warm season, the best things to grow are tomatoes, okra and eggplant, according to Patton.