Independence officer shot while responding to home burglary gives thumbs up as he continues remarkable recovery

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The remarkable recovery continues for the Independence officer shot in the line of duty.

A photo posted to a GoFundMe page Monday for Officer Tom Wagstaff shows the officer giving a thumbs.

The post says Wagstaff hasn't lost his sense of humor, and was actually talking a little smack.

He has been recovering at a Nebraska facility after being shot responding to a burglary in March.

Doctor after doctor has said they're amazed by his progress.

Read the full update below:

"Just saw Tom yesterday and he is making an incredible recovery. He hasn't lost his sense of humor--poking fun at himself and talking quite a bit of smack on me. Stacy gave a tour of the Madonna Rehabilitation facility and it is absolutely amazing! Tom has an optimistic timetable to return home. If anyone can beat the doctors' expectations, Tom can. He's been doing it week after week. Keep the prayers coming and please share. Thank you all very much."

If you'd like to donate to the officer's GoFundMe account, click here.