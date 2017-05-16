Independence police investigating homicide after woman is found dead in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Police are in an Independence neighborhood investigating a homicide on Tuesday night after a woman was found dead. The neighborhood is near East Walnut and Lee's Summit Road, specifically in the 700 block of East Walnut.

FOX 4's Dave D'Marko reports that officers have been at the scene since about 5:30 p.m. Details about the homicide are limited at present, and while police haven't said much about the investigation, they aren't asking for the public's help in looking for any suspects.

