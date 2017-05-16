Is “xXx” excellent? “The Space Between Us” spacey? “Resident Evil 6” really the finale? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The FOX 4 film critics were tough on this week's Home Video releases. Watch the video above or read for more on why these movies received so few popcorn bags.

1) xXx: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE (PG-13)

Paramount Pictures

SHAWN

Basically all stunts. And not much more. Cinematically empty on every level.

RUSS SAYS "xXx: Return of Xander Cage," the third entry in the action series, is a stunt reel in search of a movie. The filmmakers come up with explosions and chases and sketch out a minimal plot to hold them together. Just plain dumb.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 0 Popcorn Bags

2) THE SPACE BETWEEN US (PG-13)

STX Entertainment

SHAWN

"The Space Between Us" is too light and too clumsy. Has a certain amount of appeal. But never really focused.

RUSS SAYS The teen sci-fi romance “The Space Between Us” has an intriguing premise and good intentions. However, with its plot holes and eye-rolling choices, this story about the first human born on Mars could have been called “The Space Between its Ears.” As is, “The Space Between Us” is a sappy sci-fi soap opera.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER (R)

Screen Gems

SHAWN says the final installment of "Resident Evil" falls right in line with the previous four movies. If you are a fan you don't mind that it's loud, a bit mawkish and dumb. And if you really think this is the final chapter then I have a bridge I'd like to sale you.

RUSS: Didn't screen

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc