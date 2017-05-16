Kansas City citizens sound off on the kind of leader they want for chief of police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are four days left until Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte retires. On Tuesday night, citizens got to voice their opinions on who should be selected as the next chief.

It was the third and final public input session put on by Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners.

FOX 4 spoke to people who voiced their thoughts at the session.

"I really would like for somebody to be chosen from the area, doesn't have to be from Kansas City proper, but at least from the area so they will know the terrain and can hit the ground running," said Melba Curls, a former city council member.

One woman said she wasn't going to come to the meeting until she saw a report on the news about a six year old boy who said he is living his life in fear because of the crime in his neighborhood.

Jan Johnson said that's what encouraged her to come have her voice heard:

"He told the reporter that he didn't think he was going to live much longer because there was so much killing, babies, young kids, fathers, sons, brothers," she said. "I couldn't tolerate the fact that someone so young had no hope."

There were around two-dozen police officers at the meeting, sitting and taking in the public comment. Applicants have until the end of the month to apply for the job.