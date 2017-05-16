Plans could soon be released for redevelopment of area that was once home to Northland Kmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The future of the abandoned Kmart in the Northland could soon be released.

Several redevelopment ideas for the space near Vivion and Antioch were proposed during the last several years.

The Kmart store closed its doors in 2014. Since then, the area has been under redevelopment.

The latest proposal will demolish part of the Kmart building. Hobby Lobby would be the anchor of the new development. The idea was first proposed last month. They plan to announce the new development Tuesday.

This comes as welcome news for many neighbors who travel past this abandoned lot every day.

Tuesday night residents have a chance to hear about the new development and how they plan to pay for it. Northland Neighborhoods is having a discussion about that at their office off I-35 and Chouteau at 6:30.

There's been significant redevelopment at this intersection during the last several years. A Walmart neighborhood market, shops and restaurants are now open across the street as part of the new Antioch Crossing.