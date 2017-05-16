Police searching for two men who robbed Brookside 7-Eleven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two suspects are on the loose Tuesday morning after an overnight robbery at the 7-Eleven in Brookside.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. someone called to report that two men wearing gray hoodies and gray sweatpants walked into the store near 63rd and Oak armed with guns and robbed the store. At one point one of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk.

The suspects got away with a drawer full of cash. It's not clear how much cash was in the drawer.

The area was taped off for a couple of hours as officers collected evidence and interviewed the clerk who was working at the time.

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you saw anything that will help police in this case, please call the TIPS Hotline, (816) 474-TIPS.