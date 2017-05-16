× Police seek white hatchback involved in robbery, death of Kansas City comic book store owner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police want the public’s help to find the white car, a Suzuki Aerio Hatchback, that they say hit Jim Cavanaugh, 67, a local comic book fixture, who then died from his injuries Friday as he tried to stop a robber at his comic book store.

Police say that on Friday at about 12:40 p.m., the suspect went into Clint’s Comics near 39th and Main Street, grabbed a handful of comics and ran out.

Police believe Cavanaugh tried to confront the suspect. The man drove off in the white Suzuki hatchback, striking Cavanagh with the car door as he fled. Cavanaugh fell to the ground and hit his head and died from those injuries.

Initially witnesses described the suspect as a black male, but other witnesses described seeing a white male.

Police believe the car is a white 2003-2006 Suzuki Aerio SX Hatchback with a license plate number similar to: LZWG2X or L2WG2X.

The plates are not on file through the Department of Revenue. Police say the car likely has damage to the front driver’s side where a witness threw a hammer at the car.

“The guy threw it in reverse and just jammed on the gas clipped him and just threw him back on his head,” said Danny Pasternack, who called 911. He was throwing something in a nearby dumpster when Cavanaugh was struck and lay bleeding on the ground.

If you have any information on the car and who that driver could be call police.