Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in sexual assault of elderly woman, burglary in rural Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators are looking for leads following a burglary and sexual assault that was reported at a home on Friday at about 10 a.m. The crimes happened in the area of F Highway and King Road according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white male in his late 30s or early 40s, and he may have been wearing a maroon, short-sleeved shirt. The victim was an elderly female whose black leather purse was taken.

If you were in the area of F Highway and King Road that morning and saw a suspicious vehicle or person walking, you should call detectives at (816) 407-3700.

