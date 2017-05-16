× Starbucks gives out free coffee after computers go down nationwide

Coffee drinkers around the country were thrown for a loop when they went to their local Starbucks and were told the computers were down.

Social media erupted Tuesday morning when customers found out the stores were unable to sell drinks. The company, however, wasn’t turning folks away.

Instead, they gave out coffee for free.

Multiple locations FOX 4 called around the metro said they hadn’t experienced any issues, but the Starbucks location on State Line near 131st Street said they did experience a malfunction this morning.

A manager said the company had informed her of the issue before she even came in to work today. She said stores that were having computer problems were told to give out free samples of coffee and pastries, and direct customers to other locations which were fully operational. She said another Starbucks just two minutes down the road was operating without any issues.

That store’s computers are now back up and business is continuing as usual.

According to Starbucks, they were working overnight to install a technology update in U.S. and Canada, saying, “A limited number of stores are offline because of a glitch, so cash only.”

Still, customers across the country were expressing their shock that the company kept their stores’ doors open.

Gotta hand it to @Starbucks Their computers are down nationwide and they are giving out free iced and hot coffee. #TakeCareOfYourCustomers — Mike Parise (@mikemj23) May 16, 2017

@Starbucks am I crazy or did the guy handing out coffee this morning say that 20,000 stores were currently shut down? what's going on? — Quinne Anderson (@QuInneAnd) May 16, 2017