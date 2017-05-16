Two ways to add a little kick to your morning cocktail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're planning to celebrate National Mimosa Day with your friends, Andy Doohan of "Mike's Wine and Spirits" shared two easy-to-follow recipes that will add a little kick to the traditional morning cocktail.

Mike's Wine and Spirits has several locations across the metro - in Waldo, Brookside, and Westport.

Pomegranate Kombucha Recipe

6 servings

1 bottle of champagne

3 fresh oranges, juiced

2 bottles of kombucha

½ cup of pomegranate seeds

Orange Peel

Coconut Sugar (or sweetener of choice)

Place sugar in a small bowl. Slightly dampen the rum of each glass and dip into bowl of sugar to coat the rum. Add 2 TBSP of pomegranate seeds to each glass. Add juice from ½ of a freshly squeezed orange to each glass, followed by 4 oz of Kombucha. Top the glass off with champagne and garnish with an orange peel.

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

1 serving

1 oz tequila

Chilled champagne or prosecco

Orange juice

Splash of grenadine

Pour tequila into a champagne flute. Fill flute halfway full with champagne or prosecco. Add orange juice until the flute is nearly full. Top with a splash of grenadine.