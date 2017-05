Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A downtown business is cleaning up the mess after a large window was smashed Tuesday.

Police say around 5:30 a.m. someone driving by noticed a window at Polished Nail, near 12th and Main, had been smashed in.

Shattered glass covered the sidewalk, and the window appeared to have been intentionally broke.

Police have not yet said if anything was taken after the window broke.

According to police, there were no witnesses who actually saw it happen.