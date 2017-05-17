After 10 weeks of training and learning life lessons, thousands of local “Girls on the Run” will partake in 5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local non-profit organization called "Girls on the Run" combines education with fitness to empower young women.

This Saturday, May 20, the organization will host its 5K at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Wednesday in the FOX 4 studio Rebecca Sommers joined Meteorologist Karli Ritter, who previously coached for Girls on the Run to talk about the run and the organization. Together the two shared their experiences with the 10-week program that prepares young girls to run a 5K while also teaching them important life lessons.

Sommers said Kansas City's chapter is one of the largest and fastest growing the country.

Saturday's 5K starts at 9 a.m., but it's best to get there around 7:45 a.m. Click here if you still need to register.