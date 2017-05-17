Amid the hype and hysteria about charcoal skin masks, what’s truly the better way to better skin?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Have you seen what girls are watching on YouTube -- and trying at home? Charcoal skin masks can be good or bad... really bad.

Activated charcoal masks are the latest fad when it comes to treating your skin, but the do-it-yourself and even some store versions can also remove your skin. Dermatologist Dr. Dan Aires says it's like using tape to strip your skin. Repeatedly.

So, FOX 4's Loren Halifax asked Dr. Aires for a better way to better skin, watch the video to find out what she learned.