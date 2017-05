× Armed man barricades himself inside home

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Officers responded to reports of an armed man in the 600 block of Forest Wednesday at about 3:00 p.m. When they arrived, officers tried to talk to the man, but he then barricaded himself inside the home.

Police say negotiations are ongoing and they are trying to bring the standoff with the man to a peaceful end. They escorted one woman out of the residence to safety.