Cancer survivors share their story, invite others to take part in special lap to honor their fight during Relay for Life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Are you or is someone you know fighting a battle with cancer?

According to Cancer.gov, 100,000 people are diagnosed with a form of cancer every year.

Next month, people across the metro will walk all night as part of Relay for Life. The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, we celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.

There will be relays in Liberty, Johnson County and Blue Springs. FOX 4 anchors will be emceeing the events.

On Wednesday FOX 4 had to honor of speaking with three cancer survivors who all shared their stories.

Relay For Life of KC North South Valley Middle School, 1000 Midjay Drive, Liberty, MO

June 23 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Register, donate and learn more at http://www.relayforlife.org/kcnorthmo

Relay For Life of Jackson County Blue Springs High School, 2000 NW Ashton Drive, Blue Springs, MO

June 23 from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Register, donate and learn more at http://www.relayforlife.org/jacksonmo

Relay For Life of Jo-Dotte Olathe District Activity Center (ODAC), 20925 159th St, Olathe, KS

June 23 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Register, donate and learn more at http://www.relayforlife.org/jodotteks