KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Country music star Clay Walker was in town Tuesday to sing the national anthem at Kauffman Stadium.

"Tonight is special for a lot of reasons. I'm a Royals fan, and I'm able to see a lot of friends and some family that live here, so it's really a nice place to visit," Walker said. "Always good memories and feelings here."

Walker sang the national anthem before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series in 2015.