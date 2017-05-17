× Claycomo police officer & wife arrested, accused of submitting fake pain pill prescriptions

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — A Claycomo police officer and his wife are accused in Clay County of attempting to pass a fraudulent prescription for Oxycodone at several pharmacies in Kansas City’s Northland.

Adam Wade, 34, and his wife Skye Wade, 34, both of Parkville are charged with two and three counts respectively, of ‘fraudulently attempting to obtain a controlled substance’.

According to the court documents, the prescription they used was signed by a physician with Saint Luke’s Medical on Barry Road. However, Saint Luke’s told police that Adam Wade was never a patient of the practice, while Sky Wade was dismissed as a patient for ‘drug-seeking behavior.’

Police say they discovered from interviews with the medical staff that Skye Wade was issued a prescription for Oxycodone in January 2017. Police say the fraudulent prescriptions were compared to legitimate prescriptions. They found there was no border around the edge of the page on the ones they consider fraudulent. The manager of the Saint Luke’s practice said the prescriptions appeared to be created on a home computer.

Police also interviewed pharmacy staff at the Liberty, Mo., Walgreens and CVS, the Walgreens on Vivion Road in Kansas City, Mo., and on Noland Road in Independence, and the Walmart in Gladstone on M1 Highway.

All recalled refusing to fill a prescription for Oxycodone until it could be verified by the doctor.

On Tuesday, April 11:

Staff at the Liberty, Mo., CVS said a woman came through the drive-through at approximately 11:15 p.m., in a newer van with children sleeping in the back seat. The pharmacy did not fill the prescription for Adam Wade, who they say came through the drive-through a few minutes later in a marked police cruiser and wearing a police uniform. Staff said a few minutes later both Adam and Skye Wade were seen talking in the parking lot of the pharmacy.

On Wednesday, April 12:

At approximately 2:00 a.m., the staff at the Walgreens in Liberty said a white male in a police cruiser passed a prescription for Oxycodone 20 mg Oral Tablets, prescribed to Adam Wade and issued by Saint Luke’s Medical. The pharmacy staff said they were aware of previous attempts to pass the same prescription and asked the man for identification. He refused and took the prescription back and drove away, they said.

On Wednesday, April 12:

At approximately 1:45 a.m., staff at Walgreens on Vivion Road said a white female passed a prescription for Oxycodone prescribed to Adam Wade. The pharmacy staff said they told the woman the controlled substance had to be verified and refused to fill it. The female drove away. They say at about 4:00 to 5:00 a.m., a man wearing a police uniform and driving a Claycomo police cruiser came to the drive-through and asked why the prescription for Adam Wade had not been filled.

On Friday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 25:

Police say Skye Wade submitted a prescription on April 21st for a controlled substance at the Walmart Pharmacy on M1 Highway in Gladstone. The prescription was for herself and was filled. They say she returned on April 25th at approximately 8:00 p.m., to try to fill a prescription for Adam Wade for Oxycodone. The pharmacy said it denied filling the prescription because it was on blue paper and did not have a border around the edge.

On Monday, May 8:

The Liberty CVS pharmacy said on this date at approximately 10:30 p.m., a woman called and asked if they had 20mg Oxycodone pills in stock. She advised she would be by in a couple of hours to drop off a prescription for her husband. They say she arrived at about 11:00 p.m. and dropped off a prescription for 120 pills for Adam Wade, asking if she could wait for it to be filled because she had sleeping kids in the van. The pharmacist said he is automatically suspicious of controlled substance prescriptions dropped off in the middle of the night. He checked the CVS system and learned that 18 days earlier, another CVS pharmacy had filled the prescription. He refused to fill the prescription and told the woman he could only return it to Adam Wade, to whom it was prescribed.

On Tuesday, May 16:

Adam Wade was arrested and questioned. Police say he admitted passing multiple times a prescription issued to him. Police say he denied knowing the origin of the prescription, adding he got it from his wife and did not read it. A couple of hours later, police say Skye Wade was arrested and questioned. Police say she admitted using a home computer to create fraudulent prescriptions because she was addicted to pain medication.

Bond is set at $25,000.

They could be sentenced to up to four years behind bars and a $10,000 fine for each count. FOX 4’s Megan Dillard is following the story, has spoken to a number of people about the allegations and will have a complete wrap of the charges on FOX 4 News at 5 & 6 p.m.