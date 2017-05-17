Cooking with Sporting KC: Forward Gerso Fernandes’ quiche

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Have you ever wondered what your favorite athlete eats? FOX 4 invited some of Sporting KC's players into the kitchen to not only show off their cooking skills but to also demonstrate how to make one of their favorite meals.

Forward Gerso Fernandes is from Bissau, Guinea-Bissau so he showed how to make a popular dish from his hometown.

What you'll need for this recipe:

1 puff pastry pack

2 eggs

mushrooms

ham

cheese

bacon

sour cream

