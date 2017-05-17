Following months spent in South Korean prison for internet scam, Missouri women return home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a happy reunion for two Carthage, Mo., women when they arrived back in the United States this month after being imprisoned in South Korea.

Osa Martin and her daughter Tiffany Sourjohn tell FOX 4 Problem Solvers that they thought they were working as international couriers for a legitimate bank, but discovered after being arrested in South Korea that they had been duped into taking part in an internet scam.

The two women weren't the only ones to fall victim to the scam. An elderly Virginia man was was arrested last year as was a California woman. They also told authorities they thought they were delivering documents for a bank.

"Yes it's very embarrassing that I got used to do somebody's dirty work," Tiffany said.

After spending four months behind bars, a total of nine months fighting a legal battle for their freedom and more than $20,000 in legal fees and fines, both women were released earlier this month.

Tiffany told FOX 4 that she's thrilled to be back home and will never again take part in an internet-based business deal.