Police investigating Northland armed burglary with multiple suspects where victim was struck in head

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A burglary victim told police that three men broke into her home on Monday morning, assaulted her and fled after taking money and a laptop. A Kansas City police report says this happened at about 11 a.m. in the 9800 block of N. Highland Place.

The victim told investigators she was at home alone when a loud noise startled her and she went to find out what had happened. As she was walking down stairs, three black men were walking up stairs towards her, one holding a silver handgun, and told her to turn around.

They took her to a bedroom and began rummaging through the home, communicating with a fourth suspect over a walkie-talkie. They took money and then forced the victim into a hallway where she was struck in the back of the head. The victim said she wasn’t sure if she was pistol whipped or struck with a fist.

The burglars continued making their way through the home and took the victim to the basement where they made her stay as they left the home, it’s unknown which way they went and whether they ran away or fled in a vehicle.

Investigators later interviewed the victim’s brother, who said he had left the house a short time before the burglary and was sure that he left both the back and front doors locked. He said he was gone between 30 minutes and an hour and noticed the back door has been forced opened and damaged. Fingerprints were found on the exterior glass of that door. Additionally, a side door had a footprint on it.

Officers interviewed neighbors, but none were able to provide any kind of suspect description and hadn’t seen anything. The victim wasn’t able to provide a detailed suspect description because after she initially saw the men, they were constantly behind her and told her not to look back.

Court and jail records don’t show anyone in custody or charged related to this crime, if you know anything that will assist investigators you should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.