Police pay special tribute to Ofc. Wagstaff in service honoring fallen officers

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Police held a service and a special tribute to Officer Tom Wagstaff on Wednesday. Although Wagstaff, who was shot in the head while responding to a home invasion in March, wasn't able to be at the service, he was able to watch the whole thing in real time on Facebook Live.

A standing ovation was given to Officer Wagstaff as he watched the police memorial from his hospital bed in the rehab facility where he is recovering from his injuries.

The weather forced the celebration inside and then the rain let up to finish the service outside.

One hundred thirty-two police officers were killed in 2016, which is eight more than the previous year.

Since 1866, there have been seven fallen officers from Independence and Sugar Creek departments. Each were honored and some of their families were in attendance.

Debbie Foster's husband Terry Foster was shot and killed in 2001 while trying to arrest a mentally disturbed man he had tried to help several times.

"Our police department is great. They have stood by my side all these years, and I just appreciate them and never forgetting my husband," Foster said.

