Runners and walkers invited to join KC police for 5K/walk honoring fallen officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Saturday “A Walk to Remember” is being held at the Kansas City Zoo to honor fallen law enforcement officers. So far in 2017 there have been 48 officers lost in the line of duty, a 30 percent increase from this time last year.

FOX 4’s Abby Eden will be emceeing the 5K run and walk, hosted by the Kansas City Police Officers Memorial Foundation.

Registration is Saturday morning at 7, the 5K run begins at 8 and 1-mile walk begins at 8:30 and goes around the zoo.

The event costs $24 a person, kids 2 and under are free, limited spots are left. Lunch is catered and there are free ride wristbands for the train, tram and carousel. If you only wish to run or walk, enter code “RUN” and the cost is $18. To sign up and get more information, click on this link.