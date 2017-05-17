× Shooting critically injures one person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured during a shooting Wednesday.

A Kansas City police dispatcher confirmed to FOX 4 that the victim arrived near East 12th Street and Colorado Avenue around 9:38 a.m., and was suffering from critical injuries.

Police did not yet know where the victim was shot because they were already injured when they arrived at East 12th and Colorado.

FOX 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.

Refresh this page for the latest or watch FOX 4 news at noon.