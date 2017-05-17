Shooting victim found next to truck also struck with bullets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 12th and Prospect just before 10 a.m. that left one man with critical injuries.

Police said the victim drove himself to Greenleaf Apartments, where he had family, looking for help.

Emergency crews arrived to find him lying on the ground next to his truck.

They said he was alert but because of his injuries, couldn't give much information about what happened.

They rushed him to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers said the victim has bullet holes in the side of his truck, leading them to believe he was in the truck when he was shot.

"We're not quite sure where he lives at the moment. There are some people around that knew who he was, it seemed like, but we're still trying to piece that together," said Capt. Ryan Mills, Kansas City Police Department.

Officers haven't released the victims name yet.

If you have any information about this morning's shooting, call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.