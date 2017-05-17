× Suspicious house fire near Grandview triangle leaves smoke covering highway

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Some morning drivers heading to work saw a concerning sight -smoke over interstate at Three Trails Crossing.

Firefighters were called to a house fire near 103rd and Hillcrest Road around 8:30 a.m.

According to neighbors, some workers living there had recently been evicted.

Fire officials say because there had been a tenant dispute and there was no power going into the house, the cause of the fire is suspicious and under investigation.

No one was hurt, and it took firefighters about half an hour to extinguish the flames.