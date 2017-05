Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From Charlie Parker to Big Joe Turner, Kansas City's rich history of jazz goes all the way back to the early 1920s.

This Memorial Day weekend, the 18th and Vine is celebrating with the Kansas City Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Executive director of the American Jazz Museum Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner and musician Ron McFadden stopped by the studio Wednesday to give FOX 4 a preview.

Tickets for the event are $25.