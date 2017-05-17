University Academy student president has ambitions to hold another executive office in the future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This week's Reaching 4 Excellence young achiever is on his way to doing some very big things. Jordan Sanders has a plan to make a lasting impact on the world. How so you ask?

"There's no better way to help people than to be a public servant; not a politician, a public servant," Sanders told FOX 4.

Sanders is wise beyond his 17 years on this Earth. The University Academy senior plans to run for president in the year 2044.

"I represent the idea of a young, African American boy who's not out gang banging or doing drugs, but doing something positive," he said.

The avid reader's passion was ignited a few years ago.

"There was a book in our library called 'President Kennedy Has Been Shot,' so I would check it out every time, and I would re-check it in, check it back out," he recalled.

In doing so, he found his calling. Fast forward to present day, and he's the student body president, the vice chair of the Mayor's Youth Commission, a recipient of the young achievers award for South Kansas City Alliance, the vice president of the youth department at Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, and an assistant treasurer for the men's ministry.

"Oh, and drum major," he said with a laugh. "When you juggle them all you forget that you have something else."

Teacher and college adviser Josh Burdette has worked with Sanders since elementary school, and is amazed at the young man he has become.

"Jordan's a special kid. I have no doubt that at some point I will be voting for him. He's been lobbying for my vote since day one," Burdette said.

"A vote for me is a vote for the future of America. It's not just about me, Jordan Sanders, it's about me helping America," Sanders said.

He's lobbying for your vote too! The senior will attend UMKC this fall where he plans to obtain his bachelor's, master's, and doctorate. He's also plans to be the youngest city councilman in Kansas City history.

"If there's' something that I want to do, I want to go after, I'm not going to stop," he said.

He also plans to hold the title of youngest mayor in KCMO.