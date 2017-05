KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is speaking and answering questions Wednesday evening at Kansas City Public Library, 14 W. 10th Street.

Rice will be welcomed by Library Director Crosby Kemper III; and they’ll discuss her new book ‘Democracy- Stories from the Long Road to Freedom.’

Attendance to the 6:30 p.m. discussion is full, but people can watch Rice speak on the library’s YouTube channel. Click here┬áif you don’t see the livestream below.