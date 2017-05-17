Water recovery underway at English Landing Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- A water rescue in Parkville has now been downgraded to a water recovery after nearly a six hour search.

The recovery effort at English Landing Park is currently suspended until the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrives on the scene with boats and Sonar equipment.

Crews have been on the scene since shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. This is approximately a half-mile away from where crews located the body of Toni Anderson and her vehicle in mid-March.

According to the police chief, an officer and a sergeant were patrolling Main Street when they noticed a vehicle driving at a faster speed than normal as they pulled into English Landing Park.

The officer then noticed the vehicle's tail lights disappear after trying to turn around. The officer then searched along the riverbank with his flashlight but couldn't see if anyone was in the car or not.

The police chief did say it is not unusual to see people at the park this early in the morning. He said some people have fishing permits that allow them to be there between midnight and 5 a.m.

The police chief says the park will remain close Wednesday morning as they continue what is now in recovery effort and not a rescue effort.

"We don't even know if we have a body, if we even have a car," Parkville Police Chief Kevin Chrisman said. "It appears to be a car based on where we think it went in. So we will hang onto that information until we get more confirmation as the day progresses."

