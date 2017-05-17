WyCo. prosecutor wants tougher regulation for home schools after death of 7-year-old Adrian Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. -- There could soon be new rules for home schools in Kansas.

Lawmakers are considering tougher regulations to keep kids stay safe.

The proposed bill would require family members to report abuse if they see it happening in the home.

But Wyandotte County Prosecutor Mark Dupree wants lawmakers to go one step further. He believes every home-schooled kid should have contact with the public school system at least once a year to make sure they are not being abused.

He used the case of 7-year-old Adrian Jones as an example. Adrian’s father and stepmother starved and killed the boy back in 2015, and they are currently serving life in prison. They home schooled Adrian in their KCK home, and on Tuesday, Adrian’s grandmother testified in front of a House committee that since no one outside the home ever saw Adrian, no one knew about the abuse.

Kansas law currently only requires parents to register their home school with the state and provide competent teachers for the kids.

This proposed bill would only add household members as mandatory reporters, but some lawmakers want to go a step further. They are discussing if they should require all home schooled children to be tested in a public-school setting at least once a year. That way adults outside the home could have contact with the children and better monitor their welfare.

Some lawmakers, though, are against toughening up home school restrictions, afraid that public school supporters might use Adrian’s case to try and shut down the entire home school system.

It’s unclear right now whether any new home school regulations will pass this year, but the Wyandotte County Attorney and Adrian’s grandmother promise to continue advocating for the welfare of the tens of thousands of kids in Kansas currently being home schooled.