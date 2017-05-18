1 dead, several injured after suspected drunk driver plows into pedestrians in Times Square

NEW YORK — One person is dead and at least 12 others injured after a vehicle crashed onto a busy sidewalk in Times Square, according to WPIX.



According to reports, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to witness accounts and photos posted online.



According to the FDNY, one person has died and 12 others were injured.

NYPD officials said the incident is not connected to terrorism and a 26-year-old male is in custody, according to CBS New York.

According to multiple reports, the suspect has “multiple DWIs” and was attempted to flee the scene when he was arrested.

Story is developing…

.@CBSNewYork reports on #TimesSquare:

-NYPD: Motive not terrorism

-NYPD: 26 y/o male from Bronx w/ 2 prior DWIs

-FDNY: 13 injured, 1 dead — Andrew Nathanson (@andrewnathanson) May 18, 2017

NYPD: Car "lost control" on 7th in Times Square between 42nd/43rd. People injured. Investigation underway. Driver in custody. . — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

.@POTUS has been made aware of the situation in Times Square and will continue to receive updates — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) May 18, 2017

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Times Square just went nuts. People screaming and running, the place is swarming with emergency vehicles and cops. People injured. WTF pic.twitter.com/oqQFcr75Uh — Josh Silverman (@Bad_Episode) May 18, 2017

Crazy car crash in the middle of Times Square. We are being told to shelter in place pic.twitter.com/jvEhISIhcn — Christopher Rudolph (@chrisreindeer) May 18, 2017

Man run over by car at 42nd/7th. Others injured by vehicle on sidewalk. #attack #timessquare pic.twitter.com/onvLUEKSKY — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

45th and bway: car smashed into pole. Street vendor hurt. Cops ran back w someone and stuffed him in a cruiser. Didn't take pics on purpose — Carl Bishop (@thecarlbishop) May 18, 2017

#newyorkcity #timesquare #neveradullmoment A post shared by @p_huddy913 on May 18, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

UPDATE BREAKING: 1 person has died, and at least 30 injured after car strikes pedestrians in Manhattan at Times Square. — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) May 18, 2017

NYPD: Car "lost control" on 7th in Times Square between 42nd/43rd. People injured. Investigation underway. Driver in custody. . — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Man run over by car at 42nd/7th. Others injured by vehicle on sidewalk. #attack #timessquare pic.twitter.com/onvLUEKSKY — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

Scene looking downtown within #timessquare where vehicle rammed pedestrians on sidewalk pic.twitter.com/8s6Bd2dv6T — David Rhodes (@davidgrayrhodes) May 18, 2017