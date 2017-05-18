Body of man found on bike trail along Indian Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found along a bike trail right off of Indian Creek in south Kansas City Thursday.

Police responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. after a bicyclist called 911 and reported seeing a body along the trail near 102nd and Wornall.

Investigators have since taped off the portion of the trail where the man's body was found, and they are trying to determine what happened.

Police said the man appears to be in his 50s or 60s, and his death appears to be suspicious. They would not speculate on the cause of the man's death or why they believe it's suspicious.

Two dogs could be seen roaming the scene leading investigators to believe the man died while walking his dogs.

FOX 4 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available. Refresh this page for the latest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.