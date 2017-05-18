Car traveling through Times Square plows into pedestrians, injuring several people

NEW YORK — The New York City Fire Department is working a vehicle incident in Times Square that injured multiple pedestrians, according to WPIX.
According to reports, the car crashed onto a busy sidewalk around 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to witness accounts and photos posted online.
FDNY said 13 patients were being treated on the scene and none have been taken to area hospitals.
According to CBS New York, NYPD officials said the “motive” is “not terrorism” and a 26-year-old male is in custody.
President Trump is “aware” of the Times Square incident and will continue to receive updates, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted on Thursday.
Story is developing…