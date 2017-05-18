Co-owner of Kansas City bar killed while walking his dogs on Indian Creek trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Michael Darby, 61, co-owner of Coach's Bar and Grill, 414 West 103rd Street, was apparently out walking his dogs on the trail near 102nd and Wornall when someone killed him. His body was discovered Thursday along a bike trail right off of Indian Creek in south Kansas City.

Police responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. after Darby's body was discovered by a bicyclist.

Two dogs were seen roaming the area leading investigators to believe the man died while walking his dogs.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.