Food Truck Fridays are back and full of flavor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Food Truck Fridays are back, the FOX 4 crew couldn't wait to try out some of the delicious dishes from KC Pinoy's food truck. Chrissy Nucum even invited FOX 4's Mark Alford inside their food truck to show him how to make a few recipes.

Food Truck Fridays kick off Friday, May 19 at Union Cemetery, 227 East 28th Terrace. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Chicken Adobo

This is a bone-in chicken thighs braised in soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and spices. It is considered the national dish of the Philippines and every family has a different version. This is my family's recipe.

Ingredients:

1 lb. chicken thighs

1 cup of vinegar

1/2 cup of soy sauce

1/2 cup of whole garlic cloves

spice mix - bay leaves, whole peppercorns, ground black pepper, dried oregano

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a large pot. Cover and bring to a boil. Turn heat to medium low and add 1/2 cup of water. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes. You can either take the thighs out and let them cool overnight or skip this step and saute them in some chopped garlic until the skin turns a slight golden brown. Finish with the braising liquid.

Pork Tocino

This is a thinly sliced, sweet, cured pork shoulder. This is my grandmother's recipe.

2 lbs. boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1" steaks

Marinade:

1 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp. salt

1 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

Directions:

Combine all marinade ingredients in a bowl, mix until sugar has been dissolved. Pour over pork and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 24-48 hours.

To cook: Place pork in a pan and cover halfway with water. Bring to a boil and simmer until water has completely evaporated. Add canola oil in the pan and pan fry until pork get caramelized.

