FOX 4 on alert: Two rounds of storms anticipated Thursday

Two rounds of storms are anticipated Thursday. Scattered storms may occur before 8:00 p.m. with more widespread activity after midnight. Main threats for the metro will be strong winds followed by hail. We can't rule out an isolated tornado in the southwestern corner of the viewing area, but the main tornadic threat will be in South Central KS/North Central OK. This won't be the only chance for storms... we'll watch for another round tomorrow night. Details on the unsettled pattern in the updated forecast here:

