Jackson County deputy patrolling area hit by break-ins shoots man following struggle during traffic stop

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A Jackson County Sheriff's deputy shot a man Thursday morning during a traffic stop.

A string of car break-ins in the parking lots of county parks has caused the sheriff's department to step up patrols in those areas. The deputy was patrolling the parking lot next to Little Blue Trace Trail on R.D. Mize and Necessary Roads in Independence when he spotted a suspicious minivan.

"I can't say he is a suspect in the break ins," said Sergeant John Payne. "That's the reason the deputy was there, because we have had the break-ins, so we are policing those a little more heavily."

The deputy and the man in the van got into a struggle and the deputy shot the man in the leg. A woman and baby with him took off running into the woods.

The man jumped in his minivan and drove off, hitting an ambulance a few blocks later at R.D. Mize and Jackson roads. The man was arrested and taken to the hospital.

Sheriff's deputies searched the wooded area around the park for five hours looking for the woman and baby with no luck.

The sheriff's deputy was treated for injuries to his arm during the struggle.