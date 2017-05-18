× Jury finds one suspect in ‘She’s A Pistol’ murder guilty

OLATHE, Kan. — One of four men charged with trying to rob a Shawnee gun store and killing its owner was found guilty of his charges on Thursday.

According to the Johnson County district attorney, the jury found Londro Patterson guilty of felony murder. The jury was still hearing evidence to decide Patterson’s sentence.

Prosecutors believe Patterson pointed a gun at co-owner Becky Bieker and De’Anthony Wiley pulled the trigger, and killed “She’s A Pistol” co-owner Jon Bieker as he tried to defend his wife.

Patterson was found by police crawling in the store’s parking lot with multiple gun shot wounds.

Wiley’s Attorney previously told FOX 4 that he is not admitting to being the gunman, but admitting that the murder occurred in the course of the robbery in which he was involved.

Jury selection and opening statements in Patterson’s case happened Wednesday.

All four suspects will be tried separately.

The four men charged in the ‘She’s A Pistol’ store robbery and murder are:

De’Anthony Armond Wiley, 20

Hakeem Willie Malik, 18

Londro Emanuel Patterson, 20

Nicquan Ke-Aaron Midgyett, 20