Man in wheelchair escapes burning home moments before roof collapses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed a home in Kansas City, Mo., early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at the home near 25th and Bellefontaine around 3 a.m., and neighbors say a man in a wheelchair was able to escape the flames.

Herbert Davis, an associate pastor at True Vine Baptist Church, told FOX 4 that he woke to the sounds of sirens and the smell of smoke.

"I thought number one it was our church, that's what woke me up and I said, 'Lord, don't let it be our church. Don't let it be members of our church.' Because we have members of our church, our guitar player lives two doors up and there's a lady that lives next to us and our church so that was my concern."

Only one person was taken to the hospital for treatment. That was the man in the wheelchair who escaped the fire.