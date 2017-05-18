More than 50 veterans and their guardians packed up their cameras, boarded flight for Washington D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of veterans woke up early Thursday for a flight from KCI to Washington D.C., as part of Honor Flight Kansas City.

In total there were 57 veterans, including veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and their guardians on the flight.

One of the veterans FOX 4's Kathy Quinn had the opportunity to speak with invited his grandson to join him on the adventure. The grandfather said his grandson would be helping everyone take photos with their iPhones.

Others invited their sons.

One World War II veteran got a special escort from the American Legion Gardner, Kan., Post 19.

Ray Grass wanted to take the trip, but he was told he needed to find a veteran and he did---Jesse Brown 93-years-old.