× Officer shoots suspect in leg near RD Mize and Little Blue Parkway in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police in Independence are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred Thursday morning near RD Mize Road and Little Blue Parkway.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. Police did say a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy shot a suspect in the leg, but the suspect is expected to be okay.

FOX 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will be providing updates as soon as they are confirmed.