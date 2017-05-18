× Plan to watch live: President Trump faces reporters with many questions

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is not pleased with the news that former FBI director Robert Mueller has been appointed special council in the Russian probe. Thursday morning, he took to twitter to lash out, calling this the “single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history.”

Both Republicans and Democrats praised Mueller’s appointment, which they hope will bring some stability in the investigation and calm fears in Washington.

All this comes as President Trump is set to face reporters Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:45 in a news conference before taking off Friday on a major international trip to Saudi Arabia, in the first leg of his four-country foreign trip.

If you don’t see the livestream below, click here: http://fox4kc.com/on-air/live-streaming-sc/

