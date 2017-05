Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ridley Scott launched one of the most successful sci-fi franchises when he created "Alien" in 1979.

Now, 38 years later, he's giving fans the origin story, with "Alien: Covenant."

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards chatted with the Oscar-nominated director about the new prequel and what it is he finds so fascinating about alien movies.

Scott also revealed to FOX 4 that his next project is in the works, and he'll likely have the script complete by Christmas.