Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas man who recently suffered stroke

REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Republic County Sheriff’s Office have issued a statewide Silver Alert 81-year-old Charles “CL” Adams. He is missing from Cuba, Kan.

He was last seen at his home in the rural Cuba area on Tuesday. Adams recently suffered a stroke, and his family has not heard from him since that day.

He is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, and has grey hair and hazel eyes. He weighs about 165 pounds, and was wearing overalls the last time he was seen.

The sheriff’s office found his white 2002 Dodge Caravan in the area of K-148 Highway, which is close to his home. Deputies, numerous other state and local agencies, and volunteers have searched the area and found no sign of him.

Authorities think he may have been picked up by a motorist and traveled outside of the immediate area. He could be confused or disoriented.

Anyone who may have seen Adams or who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (785) 527-5655.