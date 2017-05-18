× Stormy forecast prompts Shawnee Mission School District to move grad ceremonies to earlier time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX 4 is watching tornadic conditions to the west; as storms move into Kansas City.

FOX 4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith and photojournalist Jerry Paauwe are heading to the Wichita area, where risk of tornadoes and severe weather is considered high Thursday afternoon. Watch for live updates on Michelle’s Facebook page as well as FOX 4’s page.

Meteorologists Mike Thompson and Joe Lauria will be in the FOX 4 weather center, monitoring the storm’s movement into the Kansas City-area. They will be providing updates to FOX 4’s Facebook page and on TV.

Meanwhile, due to the concerns of severe weather moving into our area Thursday evening, the Shawnee Mission School District is moving graduation ceremonies for Shawnee Mission West and Shawnee Mission Northwest to an earlier time. The procession will begin promptly at 5:45 p.m., with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.

“We will continue to monitor the latest weather information today, and there may be additional changes if the weather warrants,” said Erin Little, district spokesperson.

The ceremonies had initially been planned to begin at 7 p.m.

Shawnee Mission West’s ceremony is at Shawnee Mission South District Stadium and Shawnee Mission Northwest seniors are having their ceremony at Shawnee Mission North District Stadium.

Before you head out or go to bed for the night, download the FOX 4 weather app to ensure that you get the latest updates. Also be sure to turn on the push alerts so if any new watches or warning become active you are alerted.

Click here for FOX 4 Interactive Radar

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month